Letter: Unsafe at the Super Walmart

I am a physician living in Oro Valley and just returned from getting my essentials at Super Walmart on Tangerine.

First, one has to take a non wiped down cart into the store where after 20 feet there is a station with paper towels and a shared bottle. Only about 5% of the shoppers had any hand protection…gloves, and were passing the bottle which they touched back and forth.

Only about 30% of shoppers had any face masks on. There was no adhering to 6 feet social distancing except at the check outs. Folks were coughing and sneezing and handling all the produce and putting it back. Come on. They should make the aisles one way to prevent passing face to face.

The employees are required as of today to wear masks but several had them bunched around their necks and not on their faces.

I have lost hope for humanity with these rude, insensitive and selfish shoppers.

Leonard Harvey, MD, MBA

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

