Letter: Unsafe despite 1st Amendment

I write as a private person. Readers who recognize may name may, however, know me as an active clergy person and a longtime and continuing political volunteer. I have just read in this paper that our Governor has slammed shut doors he opened in mid May under the wishful thinking that Covid-19 was well under control. I applaud his belated and obviously quite reluctant bowing the the reality of the pandemic by his latest orders. I do not applaud, I question and even condemn his exempting religious and political gatherings from his limit of 50 people at one time in one place. Nothing in the First Amendment to the Constitution is intended to allow much less encourage death-defying behavior against which every trusted medical and scientific authority, from Dr. Fauci to my primary care physician, has repeatedly warned us for months. Most houses of worship will remain closed, responsible political campaigns will carry on without in person rallies. What about all this is rocket science, Doug Ducey?
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
