Letter: Unsupported Beliefs are Dangerous

According to polls, about two-thirds of Republicans believe – without a shred of objective evidence – that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” to cheat their candidate from his rightful ascension to the throne of dictator-in-chief. A similar fraction of Republicans also believes that all of humanity descended from a woman who – supposedly molded from the rib of a man who himself was molded from a lump of mud – was told by a snake to cover her naked body after he enticed her to eat a piece of forbidden fruit. Evidence is also nonexistent with this assertion. Unrelated coincidence? I think not.