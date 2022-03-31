 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Unsupported Beliefs are Dangerous

  • Comments

According to polls, about two-thirds of Republicans believe – without a shred of objective evidence – that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” to cheat their candidate from his rightful ascension to the throne of dictator-in-chief. A similar fraction of Republicans also believes that all of humanity descended from a woman who – supposedly molded from the rib of a man who himself was molded from a lump of mud – was told by a snake to cover her naked body after he enticed her to eat a piece of forbidden fruit. Evidence is also nonexistent with this assertion. Unrelated coincidence? I think not.

It’s no wonder such thinkers are trying to win elections by suppressing the vote, rather than on the strength of their ideas.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoy…

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News