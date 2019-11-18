The Star, in its November 11th issue has reached a new low (or perhaps high?) in publishing six half page ads for “natural” health products of dubious effectiveness.
There’s an old saying, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.” These ads promise amazing results, but in small, almost invisible print, say the products aren’t meant to cure anything, directly contradicting their claims.
Based on my experience in the pharmaceutical industry, these ads , at best, skirt the truth about clinical studies done.
This is a scam, based on the well known placebo effect. Sell the product at discounted introductory price to enough people, and some will feel a benefit, becoming steady customers at full price. This can be dangerous if it leads the person to avoid visiting a medical professional for a serious problem.
The Star bears the responsibility of publishing truthful information that readers can rely on. By publishing these ads, it gives the weight of its reputation to the continuance of such scams.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.