Letter: Unused drugs may now be donated in Illinois
Illinois has a new law which permits people to donate unopened and unused drugs to pharmacies to be passed along to the poor or uninsured.

Individuals and institutions will be allowed to donate medication to organizations that are legally allowed to possess medicine through a license or permit, such as pharmacies. Pharmacies will then be allowed to give the medication to patients in need, prioritizing those who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, homeless or on public health insurance programs such as Medicaid. The medications are to be provided for free to those in-need, though pharmacies may charge a “reasonable” handling fee, according to the law. Only medications that are unopened and unexpired, such as an inhaler or tube of skin cream, may be donated. Pills may be donated if they are individually packaged, such as when pills are in individual compartments covered with foil. Loose pills in typical amber-colored bottles won’t be accepted. 

Donors must remove any information that would identify the original patient.

Dr Pamela Farris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

