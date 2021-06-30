 Skip to main content
Letter: UNVACCINATED RISKS TOO HIGH TO IGNORE
Letter: UNVACCINATED RISKS TOO HIGH TO IGNORE

If you aren’t yet vaccinated because you think you can avoid Covid or recover quickly, you should reconsider. Covid long-haulers are those who recovered but remain severely debilitated from damage to their heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, nervous system, and PTSD. Their lives will never be the same.

Long-haulers also include 73% of those who were never severely ill but now suffer from chronic fatigue; shortness of breath; rapid heartbeat; chest, joint and muscle pain; inability to concentrate, depression; anxiety; memory loss; distorted taste and smell. Their lives will never be the same.

The new Delta variant is more contagious and more severe. Your chances of becoming infected have increased dramatically along with the likelihood of more serious illness and death. The unvaccinated now account for 99% of Covid deaths. Those most at risk are between 20-40.

Current vaccines are effective for Covid and its Delta variant. Go to www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you. Your present-day life is worth protecting.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

