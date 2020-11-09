Letter: Unwarranted Electoral Provocation

As faith leaders of Pima County Interfaith Council, we strongly denounce Wednesday evening’s attempt to interfere with the ballot counting in Phoenix and call upon all candidates and public officials to do likewise. Election officials must be allowed to do their job ensure every vote is counted. Partisanship must not contaminate the tabulation process. At this moment when the national spotlight is on our state, Arizona should be an example of how to conduct ourselves civilly and with decency.
While we wholeheartedly support First Amendment rights to peacefully gather and to exercise free speech, threatening and intimidating election workers is not protected speech. Wednesday’s display in no way represents the views of most Arizonans and their efforts to undermine an orderly and professionally run election are an insult to all who are waiting to trust the results. We must be patient and allow elections officials to do their job.
This letter is being sent on behalf of myself and other clergy in the Tucson area:
Rev. Jim Wiltbank; Fr Henry Hoffman; Rev. Michael P. Lonergan; Rev. Stephen Springer, Pastor; Rev. Leah Sandwell-Weiss, Deacon
