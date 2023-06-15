Finally the Wildcats are upgrading their non-conference pre-season competition with the likes of Duke, Big-10 schools and even Alabama. Unfortunately, few of those games will be seen at McHale. We all know that fans have been jettisoned for TV money with 'neutral site' and late-starting contests. And the powers that be chose ignore a final home-home series with UCLA so we wouldn't be denied those crucial games versus Oregon State and WSU. So far only Wisconsin and USC look like marquee matchups for fans in Tucson.