Letter: UofA Loss to NAU
There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the lotus position for three years so the story goes. It means that you have to give three years before you are in any position to judge or criticize. One of my supervisors in Japan said that he did not want to hear my opinion until I had been 'on the rock' for three years! So forget about NAU, forget about the shame, and forget about this season for that matter. Let's be patient and realize that the magic does not happen overnight. We still have a lot of dues to pay to get where we want to go. If we can see three years of continuous improvement, that is better coaching than we have had in a while.

Robert Shatz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

