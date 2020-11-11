 Skip to main content
Letter: UofA Reopening: "In-person" Spring (2021) Classes: A treat to the Health/Safety of the University/Tucson Community
In the mists of the COVID_19 Pandemic, the Spring (2021) reopening of the University of Arizona is a blunder, endangering the  Health/Safety of the University/Tucson Community and must be reversed!!

There are adequate online resources available so that Students can work on their own with online faculty assistance if necessary. It is relatively unimportant if there is a delay in Student Academic Programs...Healthy/Safety First!!!! Students lacking a Computer/Internet Access should be provided such , under these circumstances, as part of their tuition.

Why is the UofA reopening for Traditional Classroom Instruction????..WHY????.....so as to maintain, without disruption, the Administration/Faculty/Staff salary structure; endangering the Health/Safety of the University/Tucson Community.

With the COVID_19 infection rate still NOT under control, employment adjustment must be made, with the assistance of the Federal/State Government, so as to protect the Health/Safety of the Community

The University must be closed (Traditional Classroom Instruction), pending an abatement of the COVID_19 pandemic...Online Instruction Only!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

