Letter: UofA Reopening: "In-person" Spring (2021) Classes: A treat to the Health/Safety of the University/Tucson Community

In the mists of the COVID_19 Pandemic, the Spring (2021) reopening of the University of Arizona is a blunder, endangering the Health/Safety of the University/Tucson Community and must be reversed!!
There are adequate online resources available so that Students can work on their own with online faculty assistance if necessary. It is relatively unimportant if there is a delay in Student Academic Programs...Healthy/Safety First!!!! Students lacking a Computer/Internet Access should be provided such , under these circumstances, as part of their tuition.
Why is the UofA reopening for Traditional Classroom Instruction????..WHY????.....so as to maintain, without disruption, the Administration/Faculty/Staff salary structure; endangering the Health/Safety of the University/Tucson Community.
With the COVID_19 infection rate still NOT under control, employment adjustment must be made, with the assistance of the Federal/State Government, so as to protect the Health/Safety of the Community
The University must be closed (Traditional Classroom Instruction), pending an abatement of the COVID_19 pandemic...Online Instruction Only!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!