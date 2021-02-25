Letter: UofA Vaccine POD Exceptional

Many thanks to all those who organized and are working/volunteering at the UofA COVID Vaccine POD. My appointment was at 4:45, I arrived at 4:25, and the shot was in my arm by 4:29. Everyone was kind, upbeat, professional, and caring. I can’t imagine a better experience. I’m very appreciative of all the work that has gone into this site being so well run and everyone being as excited as I was to get my first shot. Great organization & I was immediately scheduled for my second dose.
I question the author of “Vaccine Appointments Hard to Come By” as that was not my experience at all. I registered on the state site in Jan. It was well-publicized appointments at the POD for 65+ would open 2/16 at 9 a.m. I selected 2/22 and had my appointment in no time at all. It was very easy and quick. Our neighbors called into the phone number provided and also got appointments.
Marjorie Blaine
Foothills
