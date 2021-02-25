 Skip to main content
Letter: UofA Vaccine POD Exceptional
Many thanks to all those who organized and are working/volunteering at the UofA COVID Vaccine POD. My appointment was at 4:45, I arrived at 4:25, and the shot was in my arm by 4:29. Everyone was kind, upbeat, professional, and caring. I can’t imagine a better experience. I’m very appreciative of all the work that has gone into this site being so well run and everyone being as excited as I was to get my first shot. Great organization & I was immediately scheduled for my second dose.

I question the author of “Vaccine Appointments Hard to Come By” as that was not my experience at all. I registered on the state site in Jan. It was well-publicized appointments at the POD for 65+ would open 2/16 at 9 a.m. I selected 2/22 and had my appointment in no time at all. It was very easy and quick. Our neighbors called into the phone number provided and also got appointments.

Marjorie Blaine

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

