My mailing address is Tucson. I have been voting by mail for many years. When I phoned the City Clerk's office to ask why I had not received a mail-in ballot, I was informed that I did not live in the city limits, that I lived in Marana. Therefore, I was not eligible to vote for Tucson Mayor. I was told that the post office probably just had not gotten around to changing my address to Marana. I'm so confused now and I don't know where I live!
Leslie Harris
Southwest side
