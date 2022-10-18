Letter: Upcoming Elections

I want to add my voice to those who have already 'spoken' and, perhaps, speak up for those who don't have the time or inclination - we must do everything in our power to make certain Kari Lake does not become governor of Arizona. That means we must vote! We must not leave it to chance or to others. This state and we citizens of this state should not allow ourselves be governed by a person whose intellectual capabilities and moral conscience are apparently impaired. We deserve better and we will save ourselves from the shameless puppet by voting for her opponent who, at least, seems to have a grip on reality. Empower yourselves. Save our state. Don't let Lake win.