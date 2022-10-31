Letter: Upcoming school board election and inclusion

We moved our elementary school age son to the Catalina Foothills School District in 2021 after attending remote instruction in another district and homeschooling. We became concerned that he may have a learning disability. We were very impressed with the extensive team the district had in place to evaluate our son, including a psychologist, school counselor, his classroom teacher, special education teacher, and an occupational therapist. Together, we were able to develop a plan for him. I feel very fortunate that CFSD has the resources to support children who learn outside of traditional methods. Our son has what he needs now to have the best educational experience available to him, and because CFSD values inclusion, our son will continue learning with the other students in his class. I am supporting Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert in the 2022 school board election because they are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion for all CFSD students. Thrive4cfsd puts children’s best interests at the heart of their work.