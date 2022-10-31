 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Upcoming school board election and inclusion

  • Comments

We moved our elementary school age son to the Catalina Foothills School District in 2021 after attending remote instruction in another district and homeschooling. We became concerned that he may have a learning disability. We were very impressed with the extensive team the district had in place to evaluate our son, including a psychologist, school counselor, his classroom teacher, special education teacher, and an occupational therapist. Together, we were able to develop a plan for him. I feel very fortunate that CFSD has the resources to support children who learn outside of traditional methods. Our son has what he needs now to have the best educational experience available to him, and because CFSD values inclusion, our son will continue learning with the other students in his class. I am supporting Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert in the 2022 school board election because they are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion for all CFSD students. Thrive4cfsd puts children’s best interests at the heart of their work.

People are also reading…

Christina Sanchez

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News