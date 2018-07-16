Jesse Owens Park was closed for six-plus months for “upgrades” and to install a new irrigation system. The little league areas are improved (we don’t all play ball), but the grass areas (and worse yet, the bladed dirt areas that were grass before) are a mess. This community park is used every day by families and neighbors like me. No grass remains around most of the picnic table areas or the little kids play areas.
The “grass” coming back is mostly sticker bushes, a hazard for barefoot kids and not a happy place for dogs whose pads are full of stickers. The bladed dirt is slick and unstable after a rain, with dirt and gravel running down slope (used to be grass) onto the sidewalk on the east side of the park. The road in the park is now a dusty gravel/oil downgrade. No input was solicited from the neighborhood beforehand. If taxpayers paid a “designer” to do this, we should get our money back!
Kathryn Mikel
East side
