Letter: Upgrades for Santa Rita Park (article Saturday August 13)

What to do with the homeless during upgrading? The answer is simple. "The Homing Project" (thehomingproject.org), i.e., THP. THP has begun plans for housing 100 homeless in individual living units within a gated village setting, providing complete onsite recovery services. THP has current funding from a start-up grant plus donations but will need about $3 million to complete current goals. The article sets groundbreaking in about a year. By then THP will have 100 living units in place. It's amazing that the city can plan and pay for this project without including the homeless. Any passerby can see that the homeless are a daily fixture of the park. As THP is part of the solution, it seems appropriate for the city to assist in part of THP's funding. As a board member of The Homing Project, we are committed to helping the homeless in our community and understanding that they are as much of a part of our community as you and I.