Letter: Urban Forestry tree planting

I wept when I read the front page 10/19/20 article announcing Tucson's new Million Trees initiative. Hopeful tears to celebrate fabulous news versus scary news of Trump's Tucson visit today. Natural environments protect, soothe and heal versus Trump's unrelenting Covid-19 disregard that will cost more lost lives.
Stephanie Frederick, RN, M.Ed.
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
