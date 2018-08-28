Re: the Aug. 25 letter to the editor "Problem finding help for javelina."
I sympathize with the letter writer and the javelina needing attention. In July, my friend and I were driving west on Fort Lowell near Mountain Avenue. It was about 8 p.m. We saw a confused javelina in the road. It was milling around, not knowing which way to go to get out of the traffic. We stopped.
My friend herded the animal into a large parking lot to the south of Fort Lowell. I called 911. TPD was sympathetic but said this is an Arizona Game and Fish situation. TPD did show up 45 minutes later. Game and Fish never showed up. By the time the police arrived, the javelina found a gap in the wall/fence to get into the residential area further south. We directed the police to where we last saw the animal. That is the end of our story. The javelina's story didn't end there. What happened next?
Lee Oler
Downtown
