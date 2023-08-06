Dear Dr. Robbins, I don't doubt that one has to be a very smart individual to attain the title of president of the University of Arizona. I also realize that, at times, it takes much deliberation before making decisions that affect the U of A. However, I urge you to do the right thing as quickly as possible and join the Big 12 conference as soon as you can. One doesn't have to be a mathematician to see how much better the Big 12 financial package is than the Apple package George Kliavkoff negotiated.