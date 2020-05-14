Letter: USDA should extend nationwide child nutrition waivers through summer
The coronavirus has caused both a catastrophic health crisis and an economic one, pushing thousands of families into poverty and hunger in Arizona.

Even in this crisis, Arizona has been able to feed kids. Nationwide child nutrition waivers issued by the USDA gave school districts and community groups the ability to reach kids by packaging meals for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Now these nationwide waivers are set to expire June 30, at the height of summer hunger. Without the flexibilities these waivers provide, schools and community organizations will not be able to reach kids with the food they need.

I hope Arizona's representatives in Congress, Sen. McSally and Sinema will help feed kids this summer by urging USDA to extend all nationwide child nutrition waivers through September 30. The road to economic recovery begins with families in Arizona having the food they need for kids to thrive.

Erica Olmstead

Downtown

