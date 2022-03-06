Letter: Use "Incredible" Correctly, Please

“Incredible” is a word that’s easily tossed around these days. The meal was incredible; the performance was incredible; Mathurin’s three-pointer was incredible. We have lost the real meaning of the word: impossible to believe.
But what does adhere to the real definition of incredible is the news that state legislators want to eliminate the tax on gun sales because guns should be “as affordable as possible” and that Doug Ducey considers firearm sales an “essential business.”
So, the sale of food, which is not taxed, and the sale of a firearm deserve equal treatment under the law. Now THAT is incredible.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
