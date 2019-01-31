Re: the Jan. 27 article "Mental health care agencies struggling as claims go unpaid."
Individuals who have severe mental illness are easily overlooked. They live in back alleys, parks, dilapidated trailer parks and too often sit in jails and prisons. They struggle to find food, shelter clothing and health care. They are often beset by loneliness and deprived of human dignity.
If the article in Sunday's paper is correct, the front line agencies that serve these people are not funded while a major company that can "get government contracts," Centene, thrives. The CEO of this company makes millions of dollars in salary and bonuses. This kind of "managed care" is not just ineffective, it is robbery of the most vulnerable individuals in our community.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
