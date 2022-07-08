 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: using GLBTQ citizens as political fodder

Yet again, our do-nothing State Republican Senators, have found an issue to detract from the real meat and potatoes issues facing Arizona. Problems like no water, energy shortages, homeless people of all ages, and an educational system that has raced to the bottom of competency in the last few decades. Diverting needed thinking for the myriad of complexities we face, to focus our venom on LGBTQ drag shows. I like drag shows, they are funny parodies by female illusionists. I too believe the shows are of adult content, but in no way incite "sexual perversion", any more than The Flip Wilson Show did. No live sex acts are performed, or nudity expressed. The language is bawdy, but so what. Minors can see live sex and all manor of "perversion" on the internet 24/7. Stop vilifying LGBTQ citzens and our culture. Let's vote these radical right ignoramus's out of office ASAP!

Rene Lachance

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

