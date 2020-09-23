Letter: USPS- Property Tax Bills and Ballots

The Daily Star reports that more than 450,000 Pima County residents and businesses will receive their 2020 property tax bills before the end of September. Sadly I’m certain that the US Postal Service will deliver every bill to the right address, on time. Happily, I’m equally sure that they will provide the same efficient service when collecting our county’s absentee ballots.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
