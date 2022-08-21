Letter: USPS Cherrybell Processing Center

Majority of packages and mail is outgoing to other cities across the Country. Makes sense to consolidate the USPS processing center by sending the mail to phoenix. Unfortunately, politics influence the decision in keeping Cherrybell processing center open and not concerned about saving to USPS money. That’s one of the main reason the USPS is in a financially deficit, because every large City is only concerned about keeping their processing center open. Most people use online billing and texting to each other and very few letters are being send out today except for junk advertising mail. Phoenix is the ideal processing center for distribution of packages with excellent flight connections throughout the Country. If you ship a package overnight from Tucson to San Francisco with FedEx it will go to Memphis, TN their processing Hub and then fly to San Francisco to get delivered the next day on time. No politics involved with FedEx distribution center in delivering. Because of local Politics involved the USPS will keep losing money.