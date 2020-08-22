Letter: USPS Crisis comes to Tucson

I have never received a piece of mail that was delivered to the wrong address until the last two weeks. During these two weeks I received 4 different items that belong to other people. One was from Social Security, one a bank statement, one looked like a bill, and the fourth maybe junk mail. According to news reports one or more mechanical sorter machines have been removed from Arizona post offices.How does removing these machines save money? Under pressure, the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has said no further changes will takes place until after the election. What happens after the election? Am I going to receive your medication or the birthday card you sent to your granddaughter. Sure I put them back in the mail…it’ll probably take just another week for you or your granddaughter to get their property. We have to save the Postal Service for all of us.
Barbara Bauer
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
