Friday, December 7, 2018 - 8:00am
Commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor, the UA Navy ROTC will conduct our annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony. The event will take place near the USS Arizona Mall Memorial on the UA Mall outside the Student Union Memorial Center." https://uanews.arizona.edu/calendar/116724-pearl-harbor-memorial-ceremony
We should attend this Memorial Service out of Respect for the Men, mostly under 21 years, that Sacrificed their lives so that we could live in Freedom in our Constitutional Representative Democracy...and...the Daily Star should report the Arizona Federal Representatives, Senate and House, who were/were not, in Attendance!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
