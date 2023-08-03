Today's paper contained a letter to the editor which was critical of the city of Tucson and TEP with regard to the recent outages which were caused by an unusual monsoon storm. The writer cited Germany as a country that has underground electricity lines and inferred that Tucson and TEP should do the same. It struck me that burying electric facilities would be considerably more expensive than constructing overhead lines. This prompted me to research electric rates. I found that the average rate per kwh for TEP customers is 13.75 cents per kwh. This compares with a US national average of 14.84 cents per kwh, and an equivalent of 32.16 cents per kwh in Germany. Are we willing to pay almost two and a half times what we are paying currently for buried electric facilities to prevent an occasional outage of this magnitude which was caused by a rare storm?