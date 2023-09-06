I recently spent a full day, (8.5hours), moving a veteran from the VA hospital to his home. What was remarkable was the professional care, the personal concern, and the respect for the patients by every staff member at the hospital. Everyone took the time to explain the options available, the risks and the benefits of each choice, yet in a caring and clear manner. I was involved in the staff discussion of how best to move him and his belongings, and the concerns for the patient were always the most important consideration. The length of time to make the move was due to the problem of moving some heavy possessions, not from any staff delays. At no time was the monetary expense of one course versus another ever mentioned. What a refreshing experience. I was exhausted after the day, yet the staff at the VA does this every day.