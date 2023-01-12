 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: VA service

While my 103-year-old father was in an assisted living facility, I signed him up for the VA health system home based primary care program as it was getting hard to take him to doctors' appointments. The eastside team worked together and gave him fantastic care. His nurses, Cora Lee and Reyna Gonzalez were skilled, competent, and compassionate. The whole team went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure my dad got the care he needed. I am convinced that he could not have gotten better care anywhere. I will never forget their kindness and the way they treated my father with respect and dignity. I will always be grateful to them. God bless them all and Dr. Dumbolton who took care of dad at the eastside facility before he went into assisted living.

Jeff Britt

East side

