Letter: Vaccinate our Teachers!
I understand that parents are anxious to have their children back in the classroom. However, it is unconscionable to meet their demand for greater convenience by placing our teachers at great risk. Sick or hospitalized teachers will not be teaching.

The answer, to me, seems obvious: the governor must place teachers at the head of the line for vaccinations after hospital workers. I suspect this would alleviate many of their concerns with returning to their classrooms.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

