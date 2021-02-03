 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinate Pima County
Letter: Vaccinate Pima County

I'm a Moderna vaccine trial volunteer who received his first shot six months ago. Due to the incredibility high safety and efficacy data from their Phase 3 trials, medical ethics dictated that I be offered the opportunity to unmask from the doubled-blinded study and if placebo, get the real elixir.

Since I had no reactions to the two injections I assumed they were saline solution and that is indeed the case, but here’s the irony: I have also had zero, yes ZERO, reaction to the real vaccine.

I don't care about your religious beliefs, your age (I'm 75), your wealth, your politics or the melanin content of your skin, get vaccinated when it's available to you here in Pima County.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

