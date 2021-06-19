 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinated
Letter: Vaccinated

Arizona is an embarrassment once again. Conspiracy politics is making our democracy and our bodies unsafe. It's clear now that will not reach the president'g goal of 70% vaccinated citizens. An article in The Star recently gave the reasons for vaccine reticence is that people want to "wait and see" and others were "afraid of the effects of the shot." Really, people? REALLY? What are you waiting to see? If more than 600,000 die? If your immune system is superhuman? If space lasers kill zombies? You're worried about getting a sore arm? If you get sick, and if you survive, you could have damaged kidneys, lungs, heart. No taste, no smell, maybe forever. This is not political, folks, and the Delta variant is much more lethal. I'm horrified that the Republicans in Arizona are so detached from reality that they are literally willing to risk their lives, and endanger us all with their looney excuses. GET VACCINATED!

Cheryl Lockhart

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

