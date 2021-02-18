 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinating Pima County- The Right Way
Letter: Vaccinating Pima County- The Right Way

Since Covid arrived on our shores, the response has been federally supported (Washington provides the vaccine), state managed (Arizona decides distribution of doses) and local executed (Pima County puts the shots in our arms). This winning game plan is unraveling.

Firstly, the newly-installed occupant of the Oval Office is siphoning off limited vaccine supplies and mobilizing troops to implement his top-down view of governance, and secondly, Gov. Ducey is tampering with distribution by inflicting state-run vaccine sites such as the UA campus on Tucsonans.

Administrator Huckelberry is frustrated, and rightly so. Just provide our county with the fair, per capita supply and we will handle it from there.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

