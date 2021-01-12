 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinating Tucson's Seniors
Letter: Vaccinating Tucson's Seniors

As we come to the time for vaccinating seniors, why not use Senior Manufactured Home Parks, of which there are many in Tucson. Most have club houses which could provide space for registration, vaccine stations and room for people to wait as they are observed for reactions.

Many have activities directors and resident associations which could provide back up services. A shuttle service using golf carts could be provided to get residents who need a ride to the club house.

We all need to work together to defeat this virus.

Robert L Kuyper

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

