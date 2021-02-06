 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccination at Banner South.
View Comments

Letter: Vaccination at Banner South.

  • Comments

We had our vaccination for Covid19 on 30th of January at Banner South, at the baseball stadium. Everything went smoothly. Everyone from the traffic directors and all others were very efficient and polite. Our appointment was for 2:30, but getting there at 2 pm, like we were told, we were finished by 2:30 and out of there. They also gave us our appointments for the second shot of vaccine .We want to give a lot of thanks and appreciation to all the staff, who worked all day standing in cold weather. They even vaccinated my wife, who was scheduled for 2 days later.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News