Letter: Vaccination at Banner South.

We had our vaccination for Covid19 on 30th of January at Banner South, at the baseball stadium. Everything went smoothly. Everyone from the traffic directors and all others were very efficient and polite. Our appointment was for 2:30, but getting there at 2 pm, like we were told, we were finished by 2:30 and out of there. They also gave us our appointments for the second shot of vaccine .We want to give a lot of thanks and appreciation to all the staff, who worked all day standing in cold weather. They even vaccinated my wife, who was scheduled for 2 days later.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.