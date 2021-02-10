Letter: Vaccination at UA

I have read several letters to the editor, regarding the procedure of vaccinating Arizona citizens. People have praised the process at Kino and I am sure the process was perfect. I was vaccinated on the UA mall on Monday afternoon. The process to get registered via Pima.gov and get an appointment time was perfect. I was greeted by friendly, professional people, moved through the short line, drove onto the mall, under a tent, filled out an information form and received my shot through the car window. PERFECT. I waited 15 minutes to see if there was any side effects, and moved on my way. For a huge undertaking like this, I am proud of the University of Arizona, President Dr. Robbins and ALL the workers and volunteers who were absolutely perfect. I thank them. Get vaccinated!
William Baker
Midtown
