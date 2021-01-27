 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: VACCINATION PROCEDURES
View Comments

Letter: VACCINATION PROCEDURES

My wife and I received our first shot of vaccine at Tucson Medical Center. The volunteers and professional staff were sensitive and helpful.

However, we are concerned with one aspect of TMC's vaccination program. At TMC, vaccine can be given indoors or outdoors. We chose indoors. When we arrived, we joined a line of people entering the hospital and not maintaining appropriate distances. The line led to a large room for registration and vaccination. There were approximately 100 people in the room, many unable to distance appropriately.

It was poor judgement to place so many people in one room when we are experiencing a high positivity rate in Pima County and the advent of new variants of the virus.

We are advised to maintain distance and avoid going indoors where there are large groups of people. TMC chose to disregard that advice and risk spreading the virus. We asked and were permitted to receive our vaccination outdoors.

I hope this letter will encourage TMC to restructure their program.

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News