Letter: VACCINATION PROCEDURES

My wife and I received our first shot of vaccine at Tucson Medical Center. The volunteers and professional staff were sensitive and helpful.
However, we are concerned with one aspect of TMC's vaccination program. At TMC, vaccine can be given indoors or outdoors. We chose indoors. When we arrived, we joined a line of people entering the hospital and not maintaining appropriate distances. The line led to a large room for registration and vaccination. There were approximately 100 people in the room, many unable to distance appropriately.
It was poor judgement to place so many people in one room when we are experiencing a high positivity rate in Pima County and the advent of new variants of the virus.
We are advised to maintain distance and avoid going indoors where there are large groups of people. TMC chose to disregard that advice and risk spreading the virus. We asked and were permitted to receive our vaccination outdoors.
I hope this letter will encourage TMC to restructure their program.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
