Letter: Vaccination Risk
To those vaccine, “I’ll wait and see” folks, you may want to read the June 2021 article about “The Deadly Kingdom” in Scientific American (look in the library). I am not a medico type, but an informed consumer so take this for what it is worth. As Covid19 weakens the immune system and has its own consequences, this article indicates the quiet but opportunistic role of fungal infections, like Valley Fever. It shows there are very few drugs available for fungal infections and the fungi evolved to tolerate higher temperatures that used to protect us. If you’re lucky, any fungus resolves into your lungs and you may retain enough capacity to stay alive, sometimes with supplemental oxygen, but fungus can go anywhere, including the brain. It may be best to NOT weaken your immune system by exposure to Covid19, but this is your choice. May you RIP if you make a poor choice and get a bad hand.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

