Letter: Vaccination Sites

I find it interesting that both Gov. Ducey and State Health Dept. Director, Dr. Christ, have doubts about the need for FEMA to set up Pima County sites for Covid vaccinations. The AZ state website was opened to under 75 years of age registration 5-6 weeks ago. I registered on the FIRST DAY and was told I would hear further from them when vaccines were available.
Here we are nearly the end of March and I have heard NOTHING from the state. Good thing the Pima County Health Dept. along with local health organizations and pharmacies have worked together to get us our needed vaccines.
Just who do Ducey and Christ work for? Are they afraid to work with so many possible Democrats in Pima Co. or the Biden Administration? Just asking.......
Steve Poe
Midtown
