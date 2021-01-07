Letter: Vaccinations in Pima County

Tucson is very fortunate to have TMC, Team Rubicon and Banner running the Point of Dispensing sites (PoD's) for the COVID vaccines in Pima County. I have volunteered at both sites and both have been very professional, efficient and well run. It is difficult for me to hear so much negative news about the vaccine rollout when I know how well it has been going locally on site. People are working very hard on our behalf and I am proud of our community and comforted by their organization, resilience and effort.
Sue Clark
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.