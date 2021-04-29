 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccinations:Patriotic Duty
View Comments

Letter: Vaccinations:Patriotic Duty

  • Comments

Shortly after the U.S. entered WWII, my mom and all 7 of her brothers joined the military. My mom said that she lined up with the other WAAC's to get their vaccinations, both arms at once, and some passed out. Everyone in the military got vaccinated as those mobilized overseas faced all kinds of mortal threats, including disease. One of my uncles was shot down and killed over Germany. Some of his brothers faced kamikaze pilots in the south Pacific in the Navy. One died from suicide after the war, having stood, a teenager, lone guard duty on an uninhabited Pacific island. None of them held back and stayed home because they feared real dangers. Today in the U.S., we face an extremely deadly enemy in COVID19. With hundreds of thousands dead, we now have an easy way to close the book on this virus. Please, show a little patriotism, because your neighbors' lives are on the line, and get vaccinated!

Roger Barthelson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News