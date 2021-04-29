Letter: Vaccinations:Patriotic Duty

Shortly after the U.S. entered WWII, my mom and all 7 of her brothers joined the military. My mom said that she lined up with the other WAAC's to get their vaccinations, both arms at once, and some passed out. Everyone in the military got vaccinated as those mobilized overseas faced all kinds of mortal threats, including disease. One of my uncles was shot down and killed over Germany. Some of his brothers faced kamikaze pilots in the south Pacific in the Navy. One died from suicide after the war, having stood, a teenager, lone guard duty on an uninhabited Pacific island. None of them held back and stayed home because they feared real dangers. Today in the U.S., we face an extremely deadly enemy in COVID19. With hundreds of thousands dead, we now have an easy way to close the book on this virus. Please, show a little patriotism, because your neighbors' lives are on the line, and get vaccinated!
Roger Barthelson
West side
