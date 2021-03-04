 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinations
Letter: Vaccinations

My wife and I just received our first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, about a week apart, my wife at TCC and myself at TMC on Craycroft and Grant. Both sites were organized, efficient, with friendly and knowledgeable staff, most of whom were volunteers. Our thanks to all those individuals who planned, organized and ran the sites. You are the best of America. This is an example of how good government, private enterprise and health institutions can work together. For those who don’t want to restrict their movements or wear a mask, instead of complaining, try volunteering at a vaccination site to speed the end of the pandemic.

Donald and Lin Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

