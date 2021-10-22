 Skip to main content
Letter: vaccine accessibility
Re: the Oct. 15 article "Short-staffed pharmacies reduce operating hours."

This article discussed the staffing shortages at pharmacies. One first thinks of possible delays in getting a prescription filled, however another pressing issue is in administering vaccines both COVID 19 and Flu. We've heard of pharmacies being closed for a day due to staffing. However while I was waiting for almost an hour for my scheduled flu vaccine appointment, I witnessed four persons come to the pharmacy desk to request a "walk in" COVID vaccine. They were turned away, handed an information card and told to make an appointment. I wonder how many of them really returned or followed up.

Kathy Storrie

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

