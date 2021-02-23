Letter: Vaccine availability

Re: the Feb. 19 article "Lack of doses compels county to cancel 2,100 appointments."
Just what has happened to Pima County's supply of COVID vaccines. This county was leading the state, maybe most of the country, in getting people vaccinated. We finally got to the level of 65+ to be eligible for vaccines. Yeah my group could finally get an appointment. But now I read in Friday's paper that appointments are being cancelled, new ones aren't being made, because the number of vaccines sent has been drastically cut from 3 weeks ago. Why? People here want to be vaccinated as opposed to the idiots out there who just don't care. Is Maricopa County embarrassed by our success so they are withholding supplies. Are the politicians back in the game of politicizing and punishing Pima County for being a success? WHY? Are there any explanations for those of us wanting to 'DO THE RIGHT THING FOR AMERICA'? Or are we just screwed!
Carl Olson
West side
