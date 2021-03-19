Letter: Vaccine Hesitancy

Operation Warp Speed was established on May 15, 2020. It was run by David Kessler, Bill Clinton's FDA commissioner. The Trumpster authorized Kessler to purchase coronavirus vaccines from eight companies. He created a diversified portfolio of high risk investments. Astrazeneca ($1.2 billion), Merck ($38 million), and Sanofi ($2.1 billion) failed. Emergent Solutions ($100 million) is likely to fail. Novavax ($1.6 million) is not yet approved but is likely to succeed. The government already has hit the jackpot with Pfizer ($2.0 billion), Moderna ($1.5 billion), and Johnson and Johnson ($1.0 billion). As of March 15, 2021 143 million doses have been distributed. 65% of all Americans 65 and older have been vaccinated. 28% age 18 and over have been vaccinated. The Trumpster's entire strategy to defeat the coronavirus was to develop vaccines. To imply Republicans are opposed to the technology is absurd.
Walter Ramsley
East side
