Letter: Vaccine line cutters
Letter: Vaccine line cutters

Registering for the vaccine in Marana/Tucson area of Arizona has been a maze of websites and numerous phone calls for assistance. When the 65+ age group was eligible, I rejoiced over my lucky day. However, when the Phoenix area lowered the eligibility age to 55+ and the Tucson area wasn’t finished vaccinating 65+ residents, I was overly annoyed. The Governor cut the line to get the vaccine, a vaccine that was rightfully mine!

I would like to give the Governor one message: send more vaccine to the Tucson area and stop cutting the line!

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

