Letter: vaccine passports
Letter: vaccine passports

Re: the May 30 article "Vaccine passports? Bring 'em on.'

I totally agree with Renee Schafer Horton that proof of vaccination should be required in public settings where many people gather. I have my stamped card in my purse along with my driver's license and credit cards. Since so many unvaccinated people refuse to get vaccinated or to wear a mask, they are, as she says, walking health hazards. What gives them the right to endanger the rest of us? Horton very rightly points out that smokers can no longer inflict their smoke onto other people. COVID is just as dangerous as secondhand smoke. Let's stop being intimidated by the cry of "individual freedom" and make it mandatory to act as responsible members of society!

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

