Letter: Vaccine Passports

Let me get this straight. Republican legislators want to prevent business owners from requiring that customers be vaccinated. But it's acceptable for a business owner to refuse to serve gay or transgender people. Um, not being vaccinated against COVID puts all employees and other customers at risk, even if they're fully vaccinated. As far as I'm aware, customers and employees mingling with gay or transgender folks does not cause health risks for anyone. I'm not sure I follow the logic here--maybe just plain old hypocrisy and discrimination?
Even as a fully-vaccinated customer, I prefer to do business where I am not unnecessarily exposed to foks who choose to take health risks on their own behalf. I hope businesses will at least be allowed to post what safety measures they take--just as those who choose to discriminate against gay and transgender people should be required to post that fact. Then I would know which businesses I feel comfortable with: those who support public health and don't discriminate.
Karen Carson
Downtown
