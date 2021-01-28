 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccines Already at Fry's
Letter: Vaccines Already at Fry's

The Pima County vaccine roll-out is horrendous. I spent 8-hours last Tuesday trying to get an appointment with both State and County sites only to be constantly disconnected. I gave up. Figured it wouldn't be till summer when I would get one. However, Saturday nite I was reading a' "Rewards" email from Fry's Grocery that had come 4 days earlier. It had a small blurb saying Kroger's (Fry's) had vaccines in its pharmacies. I went to the Arizona page and checked pharmacies in Tucson. Nothing. But being a travel agent, I knew how to think out of the box and thought of trying locations out of town. Found several. First available? Monday morning in Sahuarita. Scheduled appointments for 3 of us. Arrived early, no line, signed in, got vaccines! Much thanks to Fry's' and fantastic pharmacist Traci for knowing how to run a vaccine program! Spot on.

Matt Welch

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

